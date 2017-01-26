MCA announces 2016 Chairman’s Awards



January 26, 2017



The Metal Construction Association (MCA), Chicago, has recognized eight outstanding MCA member building projects with 2016 Chairman’s Awards. The awards are given based on overall appearance, significance of metal in the project, innovative use of metal, and the role of metal in achieving project objectives.

The winners are:

Overall Excellence: Gemma Observatory, southern New Hampshire.

Residential: Tripartite House, Houston.

Metal Roofing: Erie Residence, Erie, Pa.

Education – Primary and Secondary Schools: Fayetteville Montessori Primary School, Fayetteville, Ark.

Institutional: Saint Paul Academy Huss Center for the Performing Arts, Saint Paul, Minn.

Municipal: San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Control Tower, San Francisco.

Commercial/Industrial: Pterodactyl, Culver City, Calif.

Education – Colleges and Universities: University of Arkansas Champions Hall, Fayetteville, Ark.

For more information and to view photos of the winning projects, visit www.metalconstruction.org/index.php/about/2016-chairman-awards.