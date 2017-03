March 13, 2017



McArthur Sheet Metal Works, a fourth-generation family-owned custom steel fabrication shop, has completed a $1.2 million expansion of its facility in South Sioux City, Neb.

The company expects to increase its staff from 10 to 13 as a result of the expansion. The 6,000-sq.-ft. addition, which houses a new Bystronic fiber laser and a press brake, nearly doubles the company’s manufacturing space.