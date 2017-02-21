Messe Düsseldorf unveils single brand name for wire, cable, and tube events



Chicago-based Messe Düsseldorf, has announced that the brand name “Join the best – worldwide” will in the future include all of the international events in its wire, cable, and tube portfolio.

This brand unites 10 international trade fairs: wire and Tube China in Shanghai, wire and Tube India in Mumbai, wire and Tube Russia in Moscow, wire and Tube Southeast Asia in Bangkok, wire South America, and TUBOTECH in Sao Paulo. A unified logo will show they belong to a single brand coming from a single source, the organizer reports.