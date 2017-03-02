MFG.com CEO recognized as a top supply chain professional


March 2, 2017

Marietta, Ga.-based MFG.com, an online manufacturing marketplace, has announced that CEO Bo Hagler has been named a 2017 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual award honors the top supply and demand chain industry professionals.

Hagler was selected from more than 300 nominees. He has more than 25 years of high-tech product planning and strategy expertise. He has spearheaded major innovations to the MFG.com online platform to enhance user experience, tighten safeguards, streamline processes, expand coverage, and enhance opportunities for subscribers and buyers.

