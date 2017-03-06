O’Neal Mfg. Services names GM of Iowa Laser facility



March 6, 2017



Birmingham, Ala.-based O’Neal Mfg. Services (OMS) has appointed Matt Moon to general manager of the Iowa Laser division in Cedar Falls, Iowa, a supplier of fabricated metal components and welded assemblies for OEMs. This facility offers sheet and tube CO2 laser cutting, forming, machining, and welding capabilities, as well as complete manufacturing engineering assistance.

Before joining O’Neal Steel, a sister company of OMS, in 2012 as an HR business partner, Moon worked for 10 years in HR with heavy-industry companies. He was promoted to director of HR for OMS in 2016 and has served as interim GM in Cedar Falls since January 2017. Moon is a graduate of the University of Alabama.