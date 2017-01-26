RTI Surgical names CEO



January 26, 2017



RTI Surgical Inc., Alachua, Fla., a surgical implant company, has named Camille Farhat as CEO effective March 15, 2017. He will succeed interim CEO Robert P. Jordheim, who will resume his role as CFO.

Farhat previously served as president/CEO of American Medical Systems Inc. (AMS), an operating business of Endo Intl. plc. Before that he held senior leadership roles at Baxter Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., and General Electric. He has held senior-level assignments in 10 countries during the past 22 years.

Farhat has an MBA from Harvard University, a degree in European Union studies from Institut National d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Northeastern University.