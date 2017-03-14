Timken, Kennametal named to World's Most Ethical Companies list



March 14, 2017



The Timken Co., a provider of bearings and mechanical transmission products in North Canton, Ohio, and Kennametal, a Pittsburgh-based provider of machine tools and accessories, have been recognized as a 2017 World's Most Ethical Company® by the Ethisphere Institute.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent); corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent); culture of ethics (20 percent); governance and leadership (15 percent); and innovation and reputation (10 percent). The award honors companies that invest in their local communities; embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion; and consider the effect of their actions on their employees, investors, customers, and other key stakeholders.

Timken has been recognized each year for the last seven and is one of only five companies in the industrial manufacturing category to receive this designation. This is the sixth consecutive year that Kennametal has received the designation, and it is the only company in the machine tools and accessories industry to be honored.