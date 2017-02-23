Wall Colmonoy names commercial director, European headquarters



February 23, 2017



Wall Colmonoy, a manufacturer of surfacing and brazing products, castings, and engineered components, has appointed Nathan Stroud as commercial director for its Wales-based European headquarters.

Stroud joined the company in February 2013 as distribution channel manager, and later was promoted to sales manager and commercial manager. He has more than 25 years of experience in customer account management with expertise in business procurement, global sourcing, purchasing, and material management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Glamorgan.