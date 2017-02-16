Workshops for Warriors Inaugural Gala scheduled for April



February 16, 2017



San Diego-based Workshops for Warriors will host its Inaugural Galaon April 20, 2017, aboard the USS Midway in honor of U.S. veterans.

The event will include a silent auction, entertainment by the American Bombshells, and guest speakers including Medal of Honor recipient Donald "Doc" Ballard and a Workshops for Warriors veteran graduate.

Workshops for Warriors is the only accredited school in the nation that trains, certifies, and helps place veterans, wounded warriors, and transitioning service members into advanced manufacturing careers. This 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is funded through corporate and private donations, with 83 percent of revenue going straight to training programs.

For more information, visit workshopsforwarriors.org/gala-2017/.