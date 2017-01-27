Athader S.L. to provide two slitting lines to Nova Steel



Athader S.L., based in Renteria, Gipuzkoa, Spain, a company within The Bradbury Group, has announced it will install two ultrahigh-strength slitting lines that handle coils weighing up to 80,000 lbs. at Nova Steel.

A line with a slitting capability of 0.375 by 74 in. will be installed at the LaSalle, Que., location, while the Stoney Creek, Ont., location will take delivery of a slitting line that handles 0.280- by 74-in. coil and includes a high-speed packaging line.

Both lines will feature double eccentric slitter heads for precise slit edge tolerances and a seven-roll shape correction system with back-ups. The lines can run high-strength steel up to 150,000-PSI tensile.