Coe Press offers weekend controls retrofit services



February 1, 2017



Coe Press Equipment, Sterling Heights, Mich., has announced that its Technical Services Team can retrofit the Coe HPR (High Power Retrofit) controls package over a weekend to help customers enhance coil processing line performance.

The compact controls system, which offers a single point of entry for all job-specific parameters, features a ServoMasterTouch 5.7-in. VGA color touchscreen with customizable operator screens. Suitable for use with DC motors of 50 to 500 HP, the controls meet varying torque and speed requirements for servo feeds of any size. Interfaces are available for use with equipment from Wintriss, Link Systems, and many others.

Features of the controls package include a the Feed Advisor to calculate job setups, on-the-fly feed length microadjustment, 100-job memory storage, inch or metric programming, serial communications capability, Smart Card program backup and storage, step-programmable option, password-protected parameters, and English or Spanish language.