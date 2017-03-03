Wilson Tool to host stamping webinar on April 5



March 3, 2017



White Bear Lake, Minn.-based Wilson Tool International®, a manufacturer of tooling systems for punch presses, press brakes, and punch and die components for the stamping and tableting industries, will host a webinar on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. CST.

The 45-minute webinar will discuss how die builders can create or modify custom retainers in-house using the manufacturer’s patented HP Accu-Lock® retainer inserts. According to the company, the retainer inserts eliminate the need for specialized tooling, jigs, and fixtures to create a ball lock holder.

Sales Engineers Pat Lefevre and Brett Wilcutt are the presenters of this free webinar. For more information, contact Lindsey Paulson at lindsey.paulson@wilsontool.com or 651-286-6154. To register, click here.