Ametek Coining completes A2LA accreditation



March 7, 2017



Ametek Coining, Montvale, N.J., has announced it has completed A2LA accreditation and now offers analytical laboratory and failure analysis services.

The company has operated an in-house analytical laboratory for many years, supporting the manufacture of solder and braze preforms, as well as stamped metal parts. The lab is staffed with material scientists and metallurgists with more than 100 years of combined experience and equipped with instruments to measure bulk compositions, trace impurities, and bulk physical characteristics.

All of the laboratory’s analytical equipment meets or exceeds ISO-17025 requirements for testing laboratories, the company reports.