Laboratory Testing names director of operations



March 1, 2017



Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Hatfield, Pa., has named Brandon McVaugh to the newly created position of director of operations, overseeing destructive testing, NDT, and metrology for the aerospace, defense, power generation, and medical industries.

The grandson of the company founder, McVaugh worked in the company’s machine shop and NDT departments while in school. After earning a bachelor's degree in business from Delaware Valley College, he spent the next five years as an employee of The Vanguard Group. He returned to LTI in January 2010 as customer service supervisor, then worked as assistant manager of the destructive testing department and most recently as manager.