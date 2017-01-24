OMAX receives 2016 Tibbetts Award for microabrasive waterjet technology



January 24, 2017



On Jan. 10, 2017, OMAX® Corp. was one of 37 companies to receive the Tibbetts Award at the White House. The award is given to small businesses and individuals by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in recognition of innovative R&D of transferrable technology. Kent, Wash.-based OMAX received the award for its technological innovation in the area of microabrasive waterjet technology, culminating in the MicroMAX® JetMachining® Center.

The MicroMAX has a positioning accuracy of less than 5 microns. The machine can cut extremely small parts in almost any material. The Tilt-A-Jet cutting head on the machine allows for taper-free edges and rapid cutting speeds.