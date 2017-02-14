Self-clinching steel locknuts hold mating screws tight



PEM® Type SL™ self-clinching steel locknuts from PennEngineering® feature TRI-DENT® locking to hold mating screws tight over time by providing sufficient torsional resistance to withstand vibration, thermal cycling, and other disruptive forces that could loosen the screws in service.

These prevailing torque locknuts, which meet three-cycle locking performance to effectively “self-lock” the threads of mating screws, allow for the screws to be removed and attached repeatedly as needed without compromising the locking threads.

The locknuts install permanently in host metal sheets to become integral parts of an assembly, will not loosen or fall out, and do not have to be restrained from rotation with a tool.