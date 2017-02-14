Ceramic wheels designed for long life



February 14, 2017



Weiler Abrasives Group has introduced the Tiger® Ceramic line of cutting, grinding, and combination wheels. According to the manufacturer, validated end-user testing shows the products provide 25 to 40 percent longer life than other ceramic products.

The ceramic grains use a crystalline structure designed with millions of fracture points that self-sharpen at a high rate. Low temperature and reduced friction help reduce heat discoloration of the workpiece.

Available in Type 1 and Type 27 styles, the products can be used on stainless steel, INCONEL® alloy, high-nickel alloy, titanium, and armored steel.