Flexible laser removes rust from hard-to-reach surfaces



March 8, 2017



Fonon Corp. has incorporated Flexion™ technology in the Laser Photonics™ CleanTech™ line of laser products used for nonabrasive surface preparation, paint removal, and surface cleaning.

This technology allows the laser system to remove rust, paint, anodization, and other surface materials in areas that typically are difficult to reach, cleaning all sides of exposed parts.

Included in the CleanTech line are the Megacenter stationary unit and a portable, hand-held unit for use in the field or on the factory floor.