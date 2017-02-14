Bidirectional AGV swivels for use in space-restricted areas



February 14, 2017



Creform Corp. has developed a one-vehicle bidirectional model FH-B350090 AGV system for an automotive powertrain assembly manufacturer. The AGV has three pickup points and 22 dropoff points in the manufacturer’s facility.

The vehicle incorporates a powered conveyor deck that holds pallets of powertrain components. The conveyor accepts the load from one side of the unit and dispenses from the other. Its pallet is about 24 by 24 in. and weighs up to 600 lbs.

The unit can travel with speeds up to 84 FPM and can carry a load capacity of up to 1,984 lbs.