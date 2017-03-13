New plasma class cuts mild steel, stainless, aluminum



March 13, 2017



Hypertherm has introduced a new class of plasma called X-Definition™. It is available for the first time in a 300-amp plasma system called the XPR300™ for high-definition cutting of mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.

Laboratory testing shows ISO-9013 Range 2 cut quality on thin mild steel and extended ISO Range 3 cuts on thicker metals, the company reports. The technology incorporates patent-pending processes such as Vented Water Injection™, plasma dampening, and vent-to-shield technologies. The end result is squarer cut edges, markedly less angularity, and excellent surface finish on nonferrous metals, according to the manufacturer.

Piercing capability also is improved with increased power and an argon-assist process that enables 30 percent thicker piercing on mild steel and a 20 percent increase on stainless steel, the company states.