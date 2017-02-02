Metal cutting band saw upgraded with 3-HP motor



February 2, 2017



MetalMizer has introduced the MV2300 metal cutting band saw. The drive system, featured on all of the manufacturer’s machines, allows for 30 percent less overall machine depth than competitive saws, says the company, allowing for flexible machine placement and saving floor space.

Upgrades to the saw include powered controls and a 3-HP, 230-V, one-phase or 230-V/460-V three-phase drive motor. Features include 18-in. horizontal and 20-in. vertical cutting capacity and up to 300-lb. cutting pressure.

Forward tilt is adjustable from 0 to 3 degrees. Powered tilt is available from 0 to 45 degrees from either side of vertical. Auto speed adjustment with presets help make a variety of cuts. The touchscreen control box is positioned on a swivel arm that allows the operator to position the controls for improved visibility and flow of material.