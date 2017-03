March 9, 2017



Ergodyne has added new products to its GloWear® Hi-Vis apparel line in preparation for summer outdoor work. These new garments provide ANSI-compliant visibility to prevent struck-by accidents and have features to help workers beat the heat.

The new products include mesh vests, a T-shirt, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and a neck shade. Each item is made of an ANSI-compliant, breathable polyester knit for heat stress management.