Walk-in oven holds weldments at temperature



March 9, 2017



Grieve has developed No. 1037, a 900-degrees-F walk-in oven currently used for holding weldments at temperature before welding. The oven measures 108 by 120 by 115 in. The INCOLOY® alloy-sheathed tubular elements deliver 300 kW to heat the oven chamber, and a 30,000-CFM, 30-HP recirculating blower provides front-to-rear airflow to the work load.

It features 9-in. insulated walls and an isolated inner oven completely surrounded by insulation to eliminate heat transfer. Features include aluminized steel interior and exterior and inner and outer door gaskets.