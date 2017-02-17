Measurement software offers optimized application performance



February 17, 2017



Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence has introduced PC-DMIS 2017 R1 measurement software. According to the manufacturer, application performance has been optimized for speeding up everyday tasks like opening and executing measurement routines, copy and paste, and file importing.

The release previews a new path optimization tool that takes advantage of multithreading on multicore PCs to make path optimization faster. QuickMeasure tools are extended to basic scanning operations, and a new measurement strategy for AutoFeature Plane allows discrete point selection.