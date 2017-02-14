Beckwood supplies Triform equipment to international aerospace supplier



Beckwood, St. Louis, has supplied a Triform tray-style fluid cell sheet hydroforming press and an extrusion stretch-forming machine to an India-based aerospace supplier for fulfillment of several newly awarded contracts.

With a 24- by 96-in. forming area and a dual shuttle system, the model 2496-5BD hydroforming press is suitable for the low-volume, high-mix production requirements in the aerospace industry. Its tray-style working surface not only allows forming of large parts using a single tool but forming of multiple small parts in a single cycle.

The 28-ton extrusion stretch-forming machine can form parts up to 120 in. long. Features include recipe-handling capabilities and a bar code scanner.