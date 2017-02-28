Rafter upgrades tube mill for producer



February 28, 2017



Rafter Equipment Corp. has shipped a new RT-2000S strip entry table, HFI weld squeeze box, and double-sided Turk’s-head straightener to a North American tube producer. The equipment will replace equipment on a Yoder QVW-250 tube mill.

The strip entry table was updated to use common parts from the company's idle side roll stand design. The unit's guide roll blocks now slide on bushed rods that allow mill scale and dirt to fall away. The adjusting screws are made of stainless steel with the center portion protected from contamination by a telescoping screw cover.

The HFI weld squeeze box has a three-roll arrangement but incorporates a heavy-duty, push-on center weld box design.

Finally, the straightener is a double-sided version for straightening and detwisting of both round and rectangular tubes. The unit includes removable faceplates for enhanced quick-change possibilities and 2-axis remote adjustment of the entry faceplate.