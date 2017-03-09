SMS group to supply reheating furnace, finishing equipment to Steel Dynamics



March 9, 2017



SMS group, Düsseldorf, Germany, has announced it has been awarded a contract for an expansion of the merchant bar mill at Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Roanoke Bar Division, Virginia operation. The upgrade is to integrate a new reheating furnace and finishing area into the facility. With this investment, the Fort Wayne, Ind.-based steel producer will increase the rolled capacity at its SDI Roanoke facility from the current 500,000 tons to over 600,000 tons per year.

The supply package comprises a pusher-type reheating furnace designed to process 140 tons of billets per hour. These will be rolled into light sections and reinforcing bars from 0.5 to 1.4 in., as well as corresponding round bars.

The reheating furnace will use SMSPrometheus software and extralow-NOx burners that are digitally controlled to reduce emissions. The furnace will be supplied with handling equipment to charge and discharge billets.

The finishing package includes all equipment starting from the outlet of the dividing shear up to the finishing area. It comprises bar layer transfer devices, bar counter, lance-type bundler, electrical tying machines, bundle transfer, and temporary storage devices. The bundle length will vary from 20 to 60 ft. and the weight can vary from 1 to 5 tons.

Commissioning of the upgraded facility is scheduled for the end of 2017.