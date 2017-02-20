Pipe stands offer coarse and fine height adjustment



February 20, 2017



IRCO has updated its standard pipe stand line. The pipe stands provide a stable platform to support pipe spools, usually being rotated by a welding positioner.

They feature an upper support structure mounted on a customizable base. The upper support has drop-in wheel assemblies that adjust on a common centerline. The most common configuration has both coarse and fine height adjustment to allow for a variety of swing clearances. The coarse adjustment is set with a pin assembly; the fine adjustment is controlled by two independent screws on the upper frame. The two screws also assist in leveling the pipe on uneven floors and surfaces.

The modular base can be configured with V-wheels (for constant centerline), jacking pads, or caster wheels. The standard line can support pipe diameters from 3.5 to 48 in. and load capacities of 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000 lbs. Optional tie-down straps help ensure the pipe stays in place.